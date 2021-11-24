Previous
24november by amyk
Photo 2521

24november

Thanksgiving meal prep keeping us busy today, so one from earlier this month.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
GaryW
Love the bright color!
November 25th, 2021  
Beautiful yellow!
November 25th, 2021  
An interesting background for this
November 25th, 2021  
Really nice depth of field.
November 25th, 2021  
Beautiful golden flower. Enjoy your Thanksgiving.
November 25th, 2021  
