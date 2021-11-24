Sign up
Photo 2521
24november
Thanksgiving meal prep keeping us busy today, so one from earlier this month.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
5
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3214
photos
155
followers
212
following
690% complete
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
GaryW
Love the bright color!
November 25th, 2021
Mags
ace
Beautiful yellow!
November 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
An interesting background for this
November 25th, 2021
Bill
ace
Really nice depth of field.
November 25th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful golden flower. Enjoy your Thanksgiving.
November 25th, 2021
