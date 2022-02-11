Sign up
Photo 2600
Day11
Flash of Red, day 11…shapes. One of those days when inspiration was not forthcoming…not sure this emphasizes shapes particularly but today “done is better than perfect”….
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3315
photos
171
followers
230
following
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2596
647
2597
2598
648
2599
649
2600
Tags
for2022
Bill
ace
Love the textures in this shot.
February 12th, 2022
