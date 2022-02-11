Previous
Day11 by amyk
Photo 2600

Day11

Flash of Red, day 11…shapes. One of those days when inspiration was not forthcoming…not sure this emphasizes shapes particularly but today “done is better than perfect”….
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Bill ace
Love the textures in this shot.
February 12th, 2022  
