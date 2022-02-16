Previous
Next
Day16 by amyk
Photo 2605

Day16

Flash of red, day 16 -shapes
Working through the A Year With My Camera lessons & even though I knew the basics, I’m finding it is helping me plan what I want in an image and be more precise about getting it…
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
713% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise