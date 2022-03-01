Previous
one more… by amyk
Photo 2618

one more…

…of my hydrangea shots because I liked it. Happy to be home now, but a little overwhelmed negotiating the recovery process…meds, appointments, home-care, etc.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

amyK

Ethel ace
I like your composition very much. Wishing you well as you deal with rehab and your new reality.
March 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Great DOF and lovely shapes.
March 2nd, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool capture. Just go one day at a time and you'll be up and going before you know it.
March 2nd, 2022  
*lynn ace
love the delicate leaves and your composition
March 2nd, 2022  
