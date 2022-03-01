Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2618
one more…
…of my hydrangea shots because I liked it. Happy to be home now, but a little overwhelmed negotiating the recovery process…meds, appointments, home-care, etc.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3336
photos
173
followers
231
following
717% complete
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
16th February 2022 6:08pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Ethel
ace
I like your composition very much. Wishing you well as you deal with rehab and your new reality.
March 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Great DOF and lovely shapes.
March 2nd, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Just go one day at a time and you'll be up and going before you know it.
March 2nd, 2022
*lynn
ace
love the delicate leaves and your composition
March 2nd, 2022
