more flowers by amyk
more flowers

Saturday, hubby got camera and tripod set up for me so I could take more flower photos and get caught up! :). Good for the mental health!
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Beautiful color and details! You have a keeper for a hubby and it is good for state of mind.
March 6th, 2022  
