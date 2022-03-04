Sign up
Photo 2621
more flowers
Saturday, hubby got camera and tripod set up for me so I could take more flower photos and get caught up! :). Good for the mental health!
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3340
photos
174
followers
232
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
5th March 2022 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and details! You have a keeper for a hubby and it is good for state of mind.
March 6th, 2022
