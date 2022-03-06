Previous
Next
Spring shots by amyk
Photo 2623

Spring shots

For the current MFPIAC collage, theme Season. Awaiting Spring (probably a good month away here in Michigan), so used a few reminders of past Springs.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
beautiful montage Amy
March 7th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I love each photo within it and I really like the collage arrangement.
March 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise