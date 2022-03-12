Sign up
Photo 2629
1896 silver dollar
For the current minimalism challenge, theme “coins”. BOB
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3348
photos
175
followers
232
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
12th March 2022 4:24pm
Tags
minimal-27
Barb
ace
Nicely done, Amy!
March 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great job!
March 13th, 2022
