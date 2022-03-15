Previous
Next
15march by amyk
Photo 2632

15march

Camera on the tripod in front of the window today and tried to catch some birds coming to the feeders. Liked this Blue Jay with a little attitude
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
721% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very nice expression. Fabulous shot
March 16th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
March 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise