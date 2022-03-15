Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2632
15march
Camera on the tripod in front of the window today and tried to catch some birds coming to the feeders. Liked this Blue Jay with a little attitude
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3351
photos
175
followers
232
following
721% complete
View this month »
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Latest from all albums
653
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th March 2022 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A very nice expression. Fabulous shot
March 16th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
March 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close