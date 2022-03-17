Sign up
Photo 2634
17march
A couple of warm days and the sparrows are already checking out the real estate…
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th March 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Sweet shot!
March 18th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot of the bird at the front door. Is this what they call Dutch tilt. I like it.
March 18th, 2022
Leslie
ace
What a cute house
March 18th, 2022
