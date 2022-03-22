Sign up
Photo 2639
happiness is….
a birdfeeder full of nuts and sunflower seeds.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments: 4
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd March 2022 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
I like the look on his face.
March 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Absolutely!
March 23rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Nice shot of the squirrel. Very hard to keep them out of the bird feeders.
March 23rd, 2022
Rick
ace
He looks happy. Great shot.
March 23rd, 2022
