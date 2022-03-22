Previous
Next
happiness is…. by amyk
Photo 2639

happiness is….

a birdfeeder full of nuts and sunflower seeds.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
723% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill ace
I like the look on his face.
March 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Absolutely!
March 23rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Nice shot of the squirrel. Very hard to keep them out of the bird feeders.
March 23rd, 2022  
Rick ace
He looks happy. Great shot.
March 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise