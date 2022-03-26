Previous
26march by amyk
26march

A few days of cold weather (todays high was 32F-0C) so back to shooting through the window. A little chipmunk coming out of hiding for a snack.
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great shot. He sure does have those jaws stuffed full.
March 27th, 2022  
