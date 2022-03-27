Sign up
Photo 2644
27march
Today the starlings that congregate at the feeders had some friends with them. Pleased to see some Common Grackles, as it gave me a different bird to photograph.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice tail feather detail
March 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great details!
March 28th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful crisp shot!
March 28th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
March 28th, 2022
