27march by amyk
Photo 2644

27march

Today the starlings that congregate at the feeders had some friends with them. Pleased to see some Common Grackles, as it gave me a different bird to photograph.
27th March 2022

amyK

@amyk
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice tail feather detail
March 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great details!
March 28th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful crisp shot!
March 28th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
March 28th, 2022  
