Photo 2645
28march
Yet another snacking critter photo…still waiting on some honest-to-goodness Spring weather.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
ace
It looks so clean and fluffy! Great capture.
March 29th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely sleek fur.
March 29th, 2022
