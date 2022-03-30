Previous
30march by amyk
Photo 2647

30march

Overnight ice storm left everything covered this morning…a sparrow looking for food among the icicles.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Ooh, that looks cold. Nice catch light on his eye.
March 31st, 2022  
