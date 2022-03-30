Sign up
Photo 2647
30march
Overnight ice storm left everything covered this morning…a sparrow looking for food among the icicles.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
1
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Ooh, that looks cold. Nice catch light on his eye.
March 31st, 2022
