dishes, day 12 by amyk
Photo 2660

dishes, day 12

30 shots, 1 subject….this set of dishes belonged to my husband’s grandmother, Marie (Dorow) Zindler, 1894-1992. Her wedding party photo is from 1914.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful collage and a lovely memory
April 13th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
beautiful collage
April 13th, 2022  
Rick ace
Nice capture and collage.
April 13th, 2022  
