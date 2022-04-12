Sign up
Photo 2660
dishes, day 12
30 shots, 1 subject….this set of dishes belonged to my husband’s grandmother, Marie (Dorow) Zindler, 1894-1992. Her wedding party photo is from 1914.
12th April 2022
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Annie D
ace
beautiful collage and a lovely memory
April 13th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
beautiful collage
April 13th, 2022
Rick
ace
Nice capture and collage.
April 13th, 2022
