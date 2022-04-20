Previous
Next
dishes, day 20 by amyk
Photo 2668

dishes, day 20

30 shots, 1 subject….”drama” edit from Snapseed…& I still need 10 more ideas….:)
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
730% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
This is lovely! You could try shooting a formal table setting with them. If you have any plate hangers - you could shoot an arrangement of them hanging on the wall. Heck! Shoot them in a china cabinet. If you have a mirror, you could shoot some with their reflection. I'll keep thinking on it and let you know, but I'm sure you'll get more suggestions.
April 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Know the feeling - like the editing
April 21st, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
You’ve done great so far
April 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise