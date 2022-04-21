Previous
dishes, day 21 by amyk
Photo 2669

dishes, day 21

30 shots, 1 subject…the dishes are not without signs of age and wear.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

amyK

Esther Rosenberg ace
Super detailed shot of the chip in the cup.
April 23rd, 2022  
GaryW
Great macro and this just makes them unique!
April 23rd, 2022  
Bill ace
very nice macro shot. I like the hairline crack which runs down from the chip.
April 23rd, 2022  
