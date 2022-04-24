Sign up
Photo 2672
dishes, day 24
30 shots, 1 subject…not sure what to call this one…
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
View this month »
2672
Photo Details
Album
Tags
30-shots2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
All ears are pointed in the right direction. Great composed shot.
April 25th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
I like this one, its almost as though the cups are listening to each other
April 25th, 2022
