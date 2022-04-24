Previous
Next
dishes, day 24 by amyk
Photo 2672

dishes, day 24

30 shots, 1 subject…not sure what to call this one…
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
All ears are pointed in the right direction. Great composed shot.
April 25th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
I like this one, its almost as though the cups are listening to each other
April 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise