egret in a tree by amyk
Photo 2687

egret in a tree

Yesterday, we visited Nayanquing Point wildlife area & there was no shortage of birds. An evening video call with our sons and daughter-in-law. A lovely Mother’s Day.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

amyK

Mags ace
A lovely capture against the light blue.
May 10th, 2022  
