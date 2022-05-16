Previous
Next
reflected trees by amyk
Photo 2694

reflected trees

Another for the current landscape challenge (theme-reflections). Liked it better with a b&w conversion.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
738% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That is really nice in b&w. Love the pov.
May 17th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Love the reflections in there.
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise