Photo 2695
lots of tulips
from a planting at the entrance to Dow Gardens
17th May 2022
17th May 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So colorful- like an artist came along and painted them instead of his canvas.
May 18th, 2022
