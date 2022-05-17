Previous
Next
lots of tulips by amyk
Photo 2695

lots of tulips

from a planting at the entrance to Dow Gardens
17th May 2022 17th May 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
738% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
So colorful- like an artist came along and painted them instead of his canvas.
May 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise