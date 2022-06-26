Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2735
Hairy Woodpecker
birdwatching in the back yard yesterday…
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3478
photos
176
followers
235
following
749% complete
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th June 2022 4:58pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
ace
Very nice. Looks like a female.
June 27th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture.
June 27th, 2022
