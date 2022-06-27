Previous
3cormorants by amyk
Photo 2736

3cormorants

Too far away for a good shot but couldn’t resist the silhouettes and the cool tree. Nayanquing Point wildlife area.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
