sunning chipmunk by amyk
sunning chipmunk

A lot of hot weather days lately…90F today (32C)…came home from errands recently to find this chipmunk quite relaxed on the fence gate. A quick phone shot before he ran off…
30th June 2022

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Nice closeup.
July 1st, 2022  
