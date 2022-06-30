Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2739
sunning chipmunk
A lot of hot weather days lately…90F today (32C)…came home from errands recently to find this chipmunk quite relaxed on the fence gate. A quick phone shot before he ran off…
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3483
photos
176
followers
235
following
750% complete
View this month »
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
Latest from all albums
2733
2734
2735
2736
678
2737
2738
2739
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th June 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Nice closeup.
July 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close