8july by amyk
the coneflowers are the next to bloom…
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie ace
Lovely clear shot
July 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
The bee is in heaven! This flower is like a helicopter!
July 9th, 2022  
