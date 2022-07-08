Sign up
Photo 2747
8july
the coneflowers are the next to bloom…
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3495
photos
177
followers
235
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
3rd July 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Lovely clear shot
July 9th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
The bee is in heaven! This flower is like a helicopter!
July 9th, 2022
