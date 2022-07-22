Sign up
Photo 2761
rural Michigan
stopped along the road for this shot as we were sightseeing in the Thumb of Michigan…for the landscape challenge with a theme “circles”
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3511
photos
176
followers
238
following
756% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd July 2022 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-50
Mags
ace
I just adore big ol' round bales! Beautiful capture.
July 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful rural scene
July 23rd, 2022
