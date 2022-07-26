Previous
Next
Walden… by amyk
Photo 2765

Walden…

…is the name of the fourth and final installation in the Port Austin barn art series.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
757% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love this project. Such a cool thing to do with Barn walls.
July 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise