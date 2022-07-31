Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2770
Point aux Barques lighthouse
on Lake Huron, northeast tip of the Thumb of Michigan
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3526
photos
179
followers
237
following
758% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st July 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful lighthouse.
August 1st, 2022
