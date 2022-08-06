Sign up
Photo 2776
sunflower & bee
Playing catch up on the 52week challenge, week 30 “details” and also continuing my week of yellow flowers.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
4
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3537
photos
178
followers
239
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd August 2022 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2022-w30
Annie D
ace
I love this magnificent close up
August 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow!!!! Glorious! The little satchets on its legs are so full...
August 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
such a stunning close up and lovely details.
August 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Stunning. fav.
August 7th, 2022
such a stunning close up and lovely details.