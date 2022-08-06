Previous
sunflower & bee by amyk
sunflower & bee

Playing catch up on the 52week challenge, week 30 “details” and also continuing my week of yellow flowers.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Annie D ace
I love this magnificent close up
August 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh wow!!!! Glorious! The little satchets on its legs are so full...
August 7th, 2022  
Diana ace

such a stunning close up and lovely details.
August 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Stunning. fav.
August 7th, 2022  
