pick me, pick me! by amyk
Photo 2777

pick me, pick me!

52week challenge, week 31 “nature” and the last of my week of yellow flower photos. Next week, who knows?
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
slaabs
It certainly stands out among the rest.
August 8th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
August 8th, 2022  
Pat
How lovely, your title made me smile!
August 8th, 2022  
Milanie ace
This is so neat - couldn't miss him if you tried! :)
August 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Cool pic!
August 8th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love this! The title is just spot on too.
August 8th, 2022  
Annie D ace
great title! gorgeous yellow :)
August 8th, 2022  
Faye Turner
Great capture
August 8th, 2022  
Leslie ace
perfect title ... funny how there's always one in the field that stands out.
August 8th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Love it!
August 8th, 2022  
