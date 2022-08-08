Sign up
Photo 2778
Pink 1
Last week was yellow flowers, moving on to pink
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
2
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3539
photos
178
followers
239
following
761% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
8th August 2022 12:43pm
Milanie
ace
Beautiful!
August 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful, nice DOF to still got some yellow in this shot :)
August 9th, 2022
