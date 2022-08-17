Sign up
Photo 2787
purple calibrachoa
Halfway through August and a lot of our flowers are past their peak…have to enjoy them while they last…
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3557
photos
177
followers
238
following
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
17th August 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
What an unusual looking flower - nice dof
August 18th, 2022
