purple calibrachoa by amyk
purple calibrachoa

Halfway through August and a lot of our flowers are past their peak…have to enjoy them while they last…
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

amyK

Milanie ace
What an unusual looking flower - nice dof
August 18th, 2022  
