3orange poppies by amyk
Photo 2798

3orange poppies

another archive photo…to conclude “orange flower week”…hoping to do 3 days of red flowers to close out the month…we’ll see-a little phojo frustration going on
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

amyK

Mags
So beautiful! Love the details in the stem.
August 29th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
So pretty!
August 29th, 2022  
