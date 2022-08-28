Sign up
Photo 2798
3orange poppies
another archive photo…to conclude “orange flower week”…hoping to do 3 days of red flowers to close out the month…we’ll see-a little phojo frustration going on
28th August 2022
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
ace
So beautiful! Love the details in the stem.
August 29th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So pretty!
August 29th, 2022
