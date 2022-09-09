Previous
Old Presque Isle lighthouse by amyk
Old Presque Isle lighthouse

Continuing our sightseeing in the northeastern Lower Peninsula.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Corinne C ace
We love visiting lighthouse, they're so symbolic!
September 10th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like how the fences and grass lead the eye in
September 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful place and capture.
September 10th, 2022  
Julie Ryan
Very nice
September 10th, 2022  
