Photo 2813
12september
2 cormorants sunning on the pier at the Presque Isle marina
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3602
photos
178
followers
237
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th September 2022 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
