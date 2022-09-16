Previous
Next
16september by amyk
Photo 2817

16september

Have seen several Northern Flickers in the last few days. They are the only bird in the woodpecker family that migrates. Another sign of autumn.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
771% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A good capture of this bird.
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise