Photo 2820
19september
Heron taking off…it was standing so still I almost didn’t notice it at first.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th September 2022 11:11am
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
September 20th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️❤️
September 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Wow - you were quick on the draw! Just a slight splash from the feet!
September 20th, 2022
