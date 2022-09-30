Previous
Next
the greeter by amyk
Photo 2831

the greeter

Today is the last day of the season for the wildlife drive at Shiawassee National Refuge. This heron was perched near the entrance and attracting lots of attention.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
775% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise