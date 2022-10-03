Sign up
Photo 2834
dinner
a first for me, to see an egret with a frog….
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th September 2022 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
oh my!
October 4th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great shot. Guess it just needed some frog legs.
October 4th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Wow!
October 4th, 2022
