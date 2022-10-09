Previous
Next
Fall color, one tree at a time by amyk
Photo 2840

Fall color, one tree at a time

St. Charles Park, Midland
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
778% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
So pretty! This is a beautiful time of year!
October 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful find. Love your capture of the fall color.
October 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise