Photo 2877
15november
Snowed on and off today, so trying to catch a “critter” in the snow photo. The in-shell peanuts we put out are very popular with the squirrels and blue jays.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
4
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3693
photos
179
followers
236
following
788% complete
View this month »
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th November 2022 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A great capture
November 16th, 2022
Milanie
ace
You've got a great limb to work with there - He's got the peanut out and ready to eat! Great tones in the sno
November 16th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
November 16th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Such a cool shot (no pun intended)
November 16th, 2022
