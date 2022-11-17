Previous
Next
17november by amyk
Photo 2879

17november

More snow today…more than I like to see in November…gotta find a little color in a gray, snowy day.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
788% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Just gorgeous with the red berries.
November 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise