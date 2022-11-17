Sign up
Photo 2879
17november
More snow today…more than I like to see in November…gotta find a little color in a gray, snowy day.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3696
photos
180
followers
238
following
788% complete
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
744
2879
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th November 2022 5:31pm
Diana
ace
Just gorgeous with the red berries.
November 18th, 2022
