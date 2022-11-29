Previous
Next
seed head by amyk
Photo 2891

seed head

noticed this little fuzzy seed head as we were putting up outdoor Christmas decorations…thought it would work for the current minimal challenge “seeds:
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise