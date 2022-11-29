Sign up
Photo 2891
seed head
noticed this little fuzzy seed head as we were putting up outdoor Christmas decorations…thought it would work for the current minimal challenge “seeds:
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
29th November 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-34
