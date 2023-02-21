Previous
landscape2, Tridge&statue (b&w, day 21) by amyk
Photo 2975

landscape2, Tridge&statue (b&w, day 21)

Flash of Red, day 21 “landscape”…this statue near the Tridge commemorates a local couple who were well-known local philanthropists.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

amyK

