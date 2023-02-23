Sign up
Photo 2977
landscape4, the rail trail (b&w, day 23)
Flash of Red, day 23 “landscape”. We walked on the rail trail yesterday morning as the big snowstorm was just starting. See collage in Extras folder for photos of the snowstorm results. :)
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Walking in a winter wonderland!
February 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Magical capture!
February 24th, 2023
Barb
ace
Very inviting! Great vanishing point drawing my eye into the distance.
February 24th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Truly a winter wonderland
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
