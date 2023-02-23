Previous
landscape4, the rail trail (b&w, day 23) by amyk
Photo 2977

landscape4, the rail trail (b&w, day 23)

Flash of Red, day 23 “landscape”. We walked on the rail trail yesterday morning as the big snowstorm was just starting. See collage in Extras folder for photos of the snowstorm results. :)
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ann H. LeFevre
Walking in a winter wonderland!
February 24th, 2023  
Mags
Magical capture!
February 24th, 2023  
Barb
Very inviting! Great vanishing point drawing my eye into the distance.
February 24th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Truly a winter wonderland
February 24th, 2023  
