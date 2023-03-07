Previous
orange butterfly & flower by amyk
orange butterfly & flower

thank heavens for the Butterflies In Bloom exhibit at the Dow Gardens…just in time for Rainbow March…my theme this week is “nature”
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

amyK

Walks @ 7 ace
What gorgeous colors
March 8th, 2023  
