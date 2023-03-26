Sign up
Photo 3008
pink eggs
…hard boiled eggs for snacking & every once in a while, hubby decides to throw in a little food coloring
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3873
photos
185
followers
245
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
26th March 2023 4:17pm
Tags
rainbow2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
How fun
March 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fun and delicious!
March 27th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great idea and cool shot!
March 27th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Lovely image - so satisfying. :)
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fun to do
March 27th, 2023
