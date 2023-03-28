Previous
Next
orange on a butterfly by amyk
Photo 3010

orange on a butterfly

Trying for a minimalist look this week…another from the Butterflies in Bloom event for March Rainbow
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
824% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like that the proboscis is back lit and so clear.
March 29th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot! Ditto to what Kathy said!
March 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise