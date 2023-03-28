Sign up
Photo 3010
orange on a butterfly
Trying for a minimalist look this week…another from the Butterflies in Bloom event for March Rainbow
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th March 2023 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Kathy
ace
I like that the proboscis is back lit and so clear.
March 29th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot! Ditto to what Kathy said!
March 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
March 29th, 2023
