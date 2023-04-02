Sign up
Photo 3015
coffee mug, light and shadow (day2)
Day 2 of 30 shots, 1 subject. My theme is coffee; light coming in the kitchen window and my favorite mug.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd April 2023 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Soft and such cool shadows, Fav
April 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and shadows.
April 3rd, 2023
