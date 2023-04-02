Previous
coffee mug, light and shadow (day2) by amyk
Photo 3015

coffee mug, light and shadow (day2)

Day 2 of 30 shots, 1 subject. My theme is coffee; light coming in the kitchen window and my favorite mug.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7 ace
Soft and such cool shadows, Fav
April 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and shadows.
April 3rd, 2023  
