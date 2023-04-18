Previous
coffee, windowsill (day18) by amyk
Photo 3031

coffee, windowsill (day18)

…for 30shots/1subject (coffee)…have been scouring the internet for ideas and saw a photo of a cup on a windowsill that I liked…tried to replicate the feel of that photo. Edited with Snapseed.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
summerfield ace
love the vintage feel of this shot. aces!
April 19th, 2023  
*lynn ace
cool composition ... something different
April 19th, 2023  
